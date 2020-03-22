WaterAid Charge Gov’t To Back Hygiene Campaigns With Needed Water, sanitation Facilities

WaterAid Ghana is charging the government to back its hygienic campaigns with the needed water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to give citizens the opportunity to follow the preventive measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The call on the government of Ghana from WaterAid comes at a time where cases of Covid-19 in the West African country seems to be going up by the day. As of Saturday, March 21, 2020, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 19.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government has directed the entire populace to observe strict hygienic practices including constant handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers.

In a statement from WaterAid today, they have noted that it will be only possible for the citizenry to follow the protocol if they have access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

According to the International Non-Government Organization (NGO): “If everyone, everywhere had a place to wash their hands with soap and water as often as needed, and practiced good handwashing behaviours, it would go a long way towards helping to contain and prevent the spread of many diseases, including COVID-19”.

Read the full statement below.