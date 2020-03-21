Coronavirus: Minority Leader Wants Full Disclosure On Gov't’s Preparedness

Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has called for clarity on plans the government has put in place to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stand at 19 .

“To date, the Executive has shared no such a plan with Parliament and, regrettably, does not as yet appear to have one,” Mr, Idrissu noted in a letter dated March 20 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye.

He cautioned that “the moment in which Ghana finds itself calls for a proactive plan that goes beyond occasional lists of reactionary measures.”

“For Parliament to move forward on a bipartisan basis it will be necessary to debate a comprehensive, multi-sectoral, national response plan… We will need to review the underlying epidemiological and statistical analyses that inform the proposed interventions, and the same applies to the strategic plan for executing those interventions,” the letter said.

Mr. Iddrisu also said the Minority was committed to a bipartisan approach to dealing with the virus.

“In this matter of our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our desire is for Parliament to speak with one voice. We urge the rapid development of the necessary consultative protocols to facilitate this,” the letter said.

The Minority Leader suggested “equitable safety nets for the disabled and the elderly, unemployed persons and daily wage workers, and all other persons whose financial security may be jeopardized by the necessary social distancing measures.”

He also recommended “cost-of-living interventions like the provision of rent subsidies or freezes and deferrals of tax payments.”

In light of reports of hoarding and price hikes globally, he also suggested: “retail market interventions to suppress hoarding, price speculation, and other opportunistic behaviours, including price-fixing and rationing of food and basic supplies if necessary.”

Since the letter was written, Parliament had passed the Imposition of Restrictions Bill which allows the President to declare public restrictions in times fo emergencies.

Mr. Iddrisu described it as unnecessary and said a “single draconian measure of this kind is limited in its utility and myopic in its constitutional considerations.” Find below further recommendations from the Minority leader

The full letter can be viewed here

RECOMMENDATIONS

Our caucus has had extensive discussions of these matters internally, and we have sought the counsel of a nonpartisan, multisectoral and multigenerational team of experts from the many fields that will be required to implement a national action plan. Their technical expertise informs the Minority's views on the nature and needs of a national response to the COVID-19 threat. It is our view, consequently, that any national response plan must be consistent with the known epidemiology of the virus and the resulting disease. It must be rooted in the best available medical science, considerate of our nation's political economy, and contextualized for the culture of our society. Without in any way seeking to preempt Executive Privilege in this matter we wish to propose, through your Office, the following priorities for consideration:

 The national plan must prioritize and cost responses over a realistic analytical horizon that reflects the epidemiology of the disease and the projected therapeutic timelines. The best available information suggests that this pandemic will only truly end with the discovery of a vaccine or a cure, and the present estimates of either product range from 12 to 18 months. The underlying strategy must be costed with this timeframe in mind and must be accompanied by a detailed rationale for the specific appropriations. It must also be clear on any and all additional powers that Government may need that are not enshrined in Act 851. Our caucus is committed to approving the justified legislation, borrowing and spending within that temporal and constitutional framework.