Is Coronavirus In Damongo?

Listen to article

The Damongo West Hospital has taken samples of blood from a young man believed to be infested with the Coronavirus.

The Hospital together with the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate took the action following concerns raised by some residents in Damongo regarding a young Ghanaian returnee from Italy.

The young man, Adam Alhassan who is said to have returned from Italy two weeks ago is allegedly showing symptoms the community members suspect are similar to those exhibited by people infected with the novel Coronavirus.

According to the residents of Alhassan Kura, a suburb of Damongo, he had been coughing and sneezing for the past two days which they suspect to be symptoms of Coronavirus.

According to sources, initial efforts to contact him proved futile but the authorities managed to send him to the hospital where his blood was taken for diagnosis.

Adam Alhassan has since been quarantined in the West Gonja Hospital awaiting the result of the test.

But some concerned citizens have also pleaded with the government to set up testing centers in the various regions to release the stress of waiting for long days of test results from outlying areas.

Italy, where the alleged 35-year-old man is reported to come from, has recorded more deaths relating to the Coronavirus than the Chinese city of Wuhan where it originated.

All our efforts to get both the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate and the West Gonja Municipal Hospital for comments have proven futile.