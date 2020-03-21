ModernGhanalogo

Coronavirus Updates As It Happens...
21.03.2020

Coronavirus: Director-General Of WHO Commends Donors

By Iddrisu Hafiz || Tamale
The Director-General of the World Health Organisation has praised efforts by individuals and organizations towards supporting the world fight against the global pandemic.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this has shown the world's commitment to stand by each other in the fight against bad phenomenons.

"there's been a heartening outpouring of support for the #COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund since its launch last week" he tweeted.

He also disclosed that the World Health Organisation has already solicited $ 66 M from individuals and organizations across the world to help fight against the global pandemic.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thank all the donors for their unflinching support towards the fight for better health for all individuals around the globe.

The World Health Organisation launched a support fund last week dubbed the "COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund" with the aim of seeking funds to support the efforts of countries to tackle the infestation of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic
