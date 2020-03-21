NDC Appeals For Calm Amid Death Threats In Nadowli Kaleo Constituency

Listen to article

The National Democratic Congress in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency appeals for calm within the rank and file of the Party in the Constituency in the aftermath of the threats on the life of the Party's 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Hon Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah by the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Elvis Botah on Radio Waa.

The said threat amongst the many falsehood, insinuations, and insults, was issued by the foul mouthed NPP Parliamentary Candidate on the evening of Tuesday 17th March, 2020, in a live broadcast which was aired between the hours of 8:00 pm to 10: pm

Inasmuch as the Party deems the action of Elvis Botah unacceptable, anticultural, and a threat to the peace, unity and stability of the Constituency, the Party urges all supporters to refrain from any action that will threaten the collective peace and development of the Constituency as leadership addresses the matter within the shortest possible.

Even though Elvis has the perchant for running such dreadful verbal diarrhoea, very deceptive, tracherous and divisive, he has added another trademark all in his bid to mislead the good people for power.

Notice is hereby served Elvis Botah and the NPP in the Constituency that the Party will not be able to prevent our members from any action that they may take against him if he continues to engage in such infantile politicking that threatens the peace and unity in the Constituency.

In this trying times of Convid-19 and CSM outbreaks, the Party urges you all to keep to the preventive measures to control the spread of these deadly diseases.

Thank you and may God be with you all.

Signed

Biekpe T. Sylvester

Communication Officer