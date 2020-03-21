Coronavirus: ICGC Introduces App For Online Service For All Branches

Listen to article

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) goes online for church services.

The church has launched an online platform which allows the various temples of ICGC to conduct their worship as a congregation called 'My ICGC App'

The General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil said this effort is in line with government's measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Pastor Otabil urged his church members to look for one another because he believes “it is a good opportunity for us to show Christ to the world…Pray for one another. Connect with one another. Encourage one another. Help one another. Share with one another.”

According to the renowned motivational speaker and entrepreneur, although the measures being put in place by government to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 would profoundly alter the normal way of life as Ghanaians, including how Ghanaians assemble in various places, he indicated that “the ICGC is fully supportive.”

“…We will continue to use our various social media platforms to reach out to our members and the larger public who need encouragement and support as we face this global danger together,” Pastor Otabil highlighted.

In another statement he shared on his YouTube page, he maintained that one of the most important interventions to keep coronavirus at bay is social distancing. “We have to keep distances. We have to keep our spaces so that we don't infect one another. The important thing is don't get infected and don't be a carrier of the infection,” he advised.

Sounding optimistic in the wake of the challenges confronting the body of Christ in time like this, Pastor Otabil said the suspension could in one way or the other be a disguised blessing because “we have Facebook Live. Thank God for that. We have other live broadcast through social media that can help us to reach out with God's word…Through these accesses, we can get the word of God to as many people as possible.”

He urged his congregants not to panic but “to trust God that he uses this for His glory to touch as many people as possible.”

As of March 20, 2020, Ghana had confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number to 19.