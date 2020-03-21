Trending Video: What Prophet Joshua Iginla Said About Coronavirus

Listen to article

Of a truth, there is global fear across the world. And this is not unconnected to the outbreak of the pandemic known as coronavirus.

However, as panic sweeps across the world over the catastrophic terror of death caused by the dreaded pandemic known as coronavirus, it is important to know that God has spoken about it six years ago through his Prophet, Joshua Iginla before its emergence.

Since world leaders are seeking for solutions at such a time like this, coupled with the fact that scientific fraternity is incapacitated, then they should turn to God and listen to his prophet whom he sent as his mouthpiece.

In 2014, Iginla prophesied accurately about a dreadful disease coming in the year 2020.

“I see a dreadful sickness worse than HIV. I see a beast coming out. I saw medical experts gathered around this beast but could not conquer it . And I see it killing millions of people between 2014 and 2020. Let's pray that between 2014 and 2020 we won't see a breakout of this virus that will kill millions. This is a plot. It's an end-time sickness. When we talk about HIV , this is not it. It is something that will blow up the minds of scientists.

It would be recalled that the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. As of 21 March, more than 276,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 180 countries and territories, resulting in more than 11,300 deaths and 88,000 recoveries causing global panic and emergencies across the world.