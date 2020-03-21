Deputy Chief Of Staff Supports Fight Against Coronavirus At Damongo

The Deputy Chief of Staff who doubles as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, has supported the fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Capital.

As part of effort to help residents adhere to the preventive measures spelled out by the Ghana Health Service, he donated boxes of Carbolic Soap to all the health centres dotted across the constituency.

The Constituency Organiser of the NPP, Mr. Abu Seidu in donating the items revealed that the soap was the immediate and first support from the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, adding that, more were yet to follow.

"This is the first and immediate measure to prevent the disease from spreading should there be a confirmed case, God forbid though.

Our Parliamentary candidate will soon supply some hand Sanitizers, nose and mouth mask, gloves among others when they are available to all health centers in the Damongo Constituency," he said.

He admonished all residents to adhere to the preventive measures spelled out by the Ghana Health Service to combat the spread of the virus.

In receiving the items, Mr.Francis Salia, who is coordinating the COVID 19 response team at the West Gonja Hospital thanked the Deputy Chief of Staff for the kind gesture.

In charges of the various health facilities in the constituency who were present received their share of the soap.

They collectively pledged to use the donated items for the intended purpose.

So far, Ghana has recorded sixteen (16) confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, announced a ban on public gathering such as religious service, funerals; closure of schools; travel restrictions for people coming from countries that had recorded 200 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19; designated isolation and treatment centres at some health facilities, screening of travellers with thermal scanners at the country's points of entry, among others.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the deadly virus has claimed 8,988 lives with 220,843 persons infected globally.

Ever since the outbreak of the virus,many residents have called on authorities to close down the Mole National Park at Damongo temporally,since it's a potential source of spread of the virus

Source: Ananpansah B Abraham