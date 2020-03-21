Coronavirus: OneGhana Movement Questions Health Minister On Preparedness

OneGhana Movement questions the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu over the country's level of preparedness against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The civil society group says there is growing concern about the uncertainty of government's level of preparedness to combat the outbreak in the country following the rising number of recorded cases of coronavirus.

So far, the confirmed cases in Ghana have risen to 19.

Three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.

