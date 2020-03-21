Coronavirus: VIP Lounge Of Kotoka Airport Closed Down

Listen to article

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the temporary closure of the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the move is part of measures aimed at securing the ports and borders of the country in order to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The statement also said “in light of the foregoing, it has become mandatory for all inbound and outbound passengers including emergency cases, to use Terminal 3 of the KIA and go through laid down arrival and departure protocols. Services at the VIP Lounge would be restored when the situation normalizes”.

The statement also appealed to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations and Honorary consulates accredited to the country to comply with the directive in order to ensure safety.

Find the full details of the statement below

Coronavirus cases in Ghana rise to 19

The confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana have risen to 19.

The latest cases were confirmed on March 21, 2020 and are believed to be imported, according to the Ghana Health Service .

Two of the new cases were reported from the Greater Accra Region and the other in the Ashanti Region.

The latest infected persons are a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman resident of the United Kingdom who travelled to Ghana within the last two weeks; an 84-year-old Ghanaian lady also a resident of the United Kingdom who also came to Ghana within the past two weeks and a 27-year-old Chinese man who came to Ghana.

There have been 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection this past week.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

---citinewsroom