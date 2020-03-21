GJA Invites Inputs To Review Constitution

Listen to article

The Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Friday invited individuals and groups to send inputs to aid the review of the Association's constitution.

The Committee set up with a mandate to review the GJA Constitution is soliciting for inputs, proposals, memoranda for a robust and enduring constitution.

The committee, inaugurated on February 5, therefore, invites proposals, inputs, memoranda for consideration in the drafting of the reviewed constitution, a statement signed by Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, the Chairman of the CRC and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

According to the statement, proposals, inputs, and memoranda could be submitted via email to: [email protected] or at the Ghana International Press Centre between March 23 and April 3, 2020.

A soft copy of the GJA's constitution could be accessed from the GJA website: www.gjaghana.org .

---GNA