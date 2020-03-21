Coronavirus: Stop Trotro From Fully Loading Passengers To Avoid Spread - Ken Agyapong To Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central on Friday appealed to President Akufo-Addo put in place stringent measure for the use of commercial vehicles.

He said with the current practices of commercial vehicle drivers to load their cars fully with passengers before moving, if such practices are not stopped, it could trigger the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial Vehicles' practices in the face of the COVID-19, especially the non-observation of the preventive measures and social distancing, was dangerous and should be stopped immediately.

“The President is the only one to avert the situation and he should act in Ghana's crucial moments,” Mr Agyapong said when he presented 3,000 pieces of face masks to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital(Ridge Hospital) to help protect the health personnel.

The MP said though the transport sector would lose business, it would save lives and it would not halt the country's economy.

He advised people infected with the disease to avoid the use of public transport, isolate themselves from their relatives, and the communities to avoid the situation where more persons would be infected.

Instead they should call the Ministry of Health lines or the National Ambulance Service to be conveyed to the hospitals.

He urged the citizenry not to shun or stigmatise family members who were living with the disease, but they should show love, whilst they also took care of themselves.

---GNA