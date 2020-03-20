Seven Proposition Sites In Bono, Bono East And Ahafo Regions To Tackle Outbreak Of COVID–19

The Ghana Health Service in its quest to tackle any outbreak of COVID-19 in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions has created seven proposition sites to serve as a backup to existing isolation centres in the Regions.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo Deputy Director of Health In charge of Public Health in the Bono Region disclosed this during a day’s sensitization workshop for Journalists in Sunyani.

The workshop was to empower the Journalists with the right information on COVID-19 who would subsequently educate the public which would reduce the fear and panic among the citizenry.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo Deputy Director of Health In charge of Public Health, Bono Region said, “Apart from the District Hospitals and major clinics having a holding area, we have deliberately identified certain districts we called preposition sites so that the limited logistics we have we are concentrating them in these preposition sites.

...We have chosen these preposition taking into consideration the geographical spread of the three regions. We are talking about Atebubu, Kintampo, Techiman, Sunyani, Dormaa, and Sampa because they are border towns and Goaso to cater for the Ahafo Area,” he told First1news.com

The Bono Regional Director of Health, Dr. Kofi Issah also noted that with the support of the Ghana Immigration and volunteers in communities along with the border towns they have intensified their surveillance on a daily basis.

Dr. Issah admonished Ghanaians to continue to follow the laid down procedure of washing their hands regularly with soap under running water and also apply hand sanitizers.

