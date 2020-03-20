Wenchi Police Goes Tough On Those Who Flout Coronavirus Directives

The Wenchi Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cuthbert Aapengnuo has indicated that his outfit would deal with people who disregard the President’s directive on social gathering to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to Chief Superintendent Cuthbert Aapengnuo, they have mapped out strategies to ensure compliance to the President’s directive on social gathering among others to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Chief Superintendent Aapengnuo says the Municipality has been zoned into four which would be under the Police Patrol team.

Apart from this, the Police would also be relying on their trusted informants who be monitoring activities and report to the Police.

Apart from the CID, a desk has been created to deal with cases of disregarding the President’s directive.

He admonished residents in the Municipality to abide by the President’s directive as it would go a long way to protect lives.

The directive Chief Superintendent Aapengnuo noted that the directive is not for only those living in Accra, Kumasi and other cities in Ghana but it cuts across every city, town, and villages in Ghana.

Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministry, Apostle Kofi Nkrumah Sarkodie was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for disregarding the President’s directive by organizing a church service at the North Suntreso Branch of the church in Kumasi.

He has since been granted bail as the police continues to conducts its investigations.

