Ghana Navy Gets Support From Delta Agro Limited To Fight Coronavirus

In its quest to fight the plaguing Coronavirus, Delta Agro Limited, leading Local Manufacturers of antiseptic liquids and soaps has presented items worth thousands of Cedis to the East Naval Command.

The gesture forms part of the company's campaign to fight

the coronavirus menace which is engulfing the world, with increasing numbers putting themselves in self-isolation as a response to the growing pandemic.

The items included 6, 480pieces of Maram soaps and antiseptic liquid.

The Marketing Executive of Delta Agro Limited, Mohammed Al-Roz said "We strongly believe our Antiseptic Liquid and Antibiotic Soap products will go a long way to support the campaign at this needy time. We consider the gesture as our Corporate Social Responsibility towards our homeland Ghana.

" We pray and hope that our donation will contribute towards the hygiene and disinfecting of the atmosphere in the good course."

Officials of the Naval Command expressed thanks to the donors for the support and promised to make good use of it in their quest to prevent the deadly disease.

Delta Agro has also extended the same gesture to the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Police Hospital, Ghana Immigration Service, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Jubilee House, 37 Military Hospital and Ghana National Deaf Association, among other institutions.

Fares Gerges, Business Development Manager, and Kennedy Delali Agbekoh, Marketing Officer, all officials of Delta Agro were also present for the gesture.