GCB Bank Gives 100k Towards COVID-19 Fight

Ghana’s largest bank, GCB Bank Ltd has provided GHC100,000.00 support to the Government of Ghana in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The donation which is the first of its kind by a financial institution in the country was made through the Ministry of Health.

The Managing Director of GCB, Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, presented the cheque to the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu in Accra.

The MD said, “as the only financial institution with offices and branches across all the 16 regions of Ghana with some of our branches and Agencies located at the border towns or entry points we seek to protect our staff, their dependants, our cherished customers and all Ghanaians from a diverse background across the nation.”

He said GCB as Ghana’s largest and indigenous bank has been following the challenges confronting Ghana in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and pandemic.

“The Bank with Ghanaian heritage, we have been concerned with the confirmed cases in Ghana our motherland, Africa and the world at large. We are indeed not in normal times. But there is hope,” he said.

GCB, Mr. Sowah said, is obliged to contribute to the campaigns and Government’s efforts to control the spread in our beautiful country.

Quoting from the lyrics of the late popstar Michael Jackson song, “USA For Africa – We Are The World” the MD said “We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let's start giving. GCB is known for our good corporate citizen hence our decision to donate.”

The Minister of Health, Mr Agyemang-Manu said, “I am grateful to you MD, the Board, your staff and the Bank for such a gesture of immense support to enable us fight the disease. We will get ourselves into a close relationship, partnership and eventually become friends.”

He urged other financial and corporate institutions to emulate the good example of GCB Bank by donating to government.

He asked Ghanaians to use alternate platforms such as G-Money, internet banking and other digital means in performing banking transactions instead of trooping to banking halls.