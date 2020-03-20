Biotech companies in race to find Covid-19 vaccine

The novel coronavirus continues its expansion across the world with more than 255,000 cases and 10,000 deaths, as of mid-Friday. The figures rise every hour. Racing against that clock, some 20 biotechnology companies and organisations, mostly in the US, Europe and China, are working to find a vaccine and treatment for Covid-19.

Massachussets-based company Moderna is testing its first vaccines against Covid-19 in the US and has taken the lead - for now...

While Chinese scientists are researching multiple types of vaccines simultaneously in hospitals and universities across the country.

• United States Moderna Vaccine: "mRNA-1273" 1st clinical test in Seattle on March 16th on 45 healthy patients

Forecast: Available in 12-18 months if efficient (Source: Food and Drug administration/FDA) Gilead Sciences "Remdesivir" could be the first treatment on the market

Used to treat Ebola but not efficient Forecast: Available in the coming months (Source: Bruce Aylward, World Health Organization/WHO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals DNA vaccine Fist clinical tests in April in the US, then in China and South Korea

Forecast: delivering 1 million doses by the end of the year

(Source: J. Joseph Kimn, CEO Inovio) • Germany CureVac DNA vaccine The European Commission offered 80 million euros to CureVac on 17 March to develop the vaccine

A candidate vaccine could be provided within a few months

(Source: CEO, CureVac) • France Pasteur Institute Use of measles vaccine

Forecast: first vaccine by fall 2020 Pasteur institute to be given 5 million euros to develop vaccine

(Source: Pasteur Institute) Sanofi In cooperation with US Health Ministry DNA vaccine Possible clinical test within 12-18 months (Source: David Loew, Vice-president Sanofi Pasteur)

IHU – Institut hospitalo-universitaire Treatment with chloroquine (anti-malaria drug) Has been testing since 9 March on 24 patients; after 6 days, only 25% of patients are still infected (Source: Pr. Didier Raoult, IHU Director)

French Health ministry expresses methodological concerns but has given green light to larger clinical tests

Sanofi has offered 300,000 anti-malaria doses if proven efficient

• China Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chengdu-based Partnership with GSK (Bratford, UK) GSK will provide Clover with its proprietary adjuvants

Chinese scientists researching multiple types of vaccines simultaneously

Some have entered animal trials (mice) Forecast: first clinical trials in late April 2020 (Source: Chinese National Health Commission) • Japan Fujifilm Biotechnologies Flu shot treatment Avigan Tested on board of the Diamond Princess ship cruise when in quarantine

Clinical tests on 200 patients in Wuhan and Shenzen, China

(Source: Chinese National Health Commission)