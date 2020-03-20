ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: As It Happened: Coronavirus Updates...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2020 Poem

A Poem To Educate The Public On The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Nana Opea
A Poem To Educate The Public On The Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

A Poem to educate public on Corona Virus Pandemic by Nana Opea a resident of Kumasi.

He is also a Senior Lecturer in the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Contact Email: [email protected]

Please take a moment to watch and share.
Coronavirus Live Updates
Coronavirus Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Corona Virus Pandemic

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: 2020 WASSCE Suspended
1 hour ago

Coronavirus: Let’s Pray To God To Stem The Tide - Bawumia
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line