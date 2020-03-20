A Poem To Educate The Public On The Coronavirus Pandemic By Nana Opea Listen to articleA Poem to educate public on Corona Virus Pandemic by Nana Opea a resident of Kumasi. He is also a Senior Lecturer in the College of Humanities and Social Science.Contact Email: [email protected]Please take a moment to watch and share.
A Poem To Educate The Public On The Coronavirus Pandemic
A Poem to educate public on Corona Virus Pandemic by Nana Opea a resident of Kumasi.
He is also a Senior Lecturer in the College of Humanities and Social Science.
Contact Email: [email protected]
Please take a moment to watch and share.
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
1 hour ago
More