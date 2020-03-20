Coronavirus: Judges Urged To Grant Long Adjournments To Cases

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah has directed judges and magistrates to grant long adjournments to cases that do not require immediate resolution.

This forms part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The directive follows an increase in the number of recorded cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

According to the Chief justice, judges and magistrates should be flexible in granting adjournments during this period.

In a release to the media, Justice Anin Yeboah also asked the Ghana Bar Association to urge its members to attend court without their clients.

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) was pushing for the suspension of court sittings for at least 14 days following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Their call followed extensive consultations with the Judicial Secretary regarding the current heightened concerns about the coronavirus.

The association also advised all lawyers to “remain calm and help in the education drive in their communities to assist people to understand the guidelines which have been put by the relevant authorities.”

So far 16 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana with no deaths.

About Coronavirus (CODIV-19)

The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that appears to spread like the flu virus – person-to-person and through the air.

Virus-containing droplets from coughs or sneezes land in the mouth or nose of another person to cause the infection.

Others can also pick up the virus by touching an infected surface with their hands, and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

People with the virus may be able to spread it before symptoms appear but, in general, people are thought to be most contagious when they are the most symptomatic.

People have little or no immunity to the virus because it is new. This allows the virus to spread quickly from person to person.

