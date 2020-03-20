Storekeeper Arrested For Improper Disposal Of Refuse Granted Bail

Listen to article

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has granted Mumuni Amoroso, a store keeper accused of improper disposal of refuse in a public drain, a bail of GH¢700.00 with one surety.

Mumuni pleaded not guilty and will reappear in court on April 6.

Prosecuting, Mr. Frank Azila-Gbettor, Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, told the court presided over by Mr. Peter Anongdare, that the accused was a store owner and operator of Amoroso Satellite Shop near a public drain about 40 meters from the old Hohoe Municipal Assembly premises.

He said in October 2019, the accused was alerted of improper disposal of refuse around his shop and was consequently educated by the Municipal Environmental Health Officer to refrain from the practice.

Mr. Azila-Gbettor said on January 6 this year, Environmental Health Officers detected that the accused was still dumping refuse into the drains near his shop and sometimes burnt the refuse near it.

Prosecution said when it rained, the refuse and debris washed into the public drains.

He said on February 4, 2020, the Environmental Health Officers again saw accumulation of refuse near the accused's store and cautioned him.

The prosecution said on February 21, 2020, the Officers again saw accumulation of refuse on the side of the drains and some piled at the back of the accused's store.

He said the accused had refused to abide by the advice and education given to him and that his action could block the drains which could lead to flooding and breeding of mosquitoes.

