Coronavirus: Farouk Aliu Mahama's To Sensitize Yendi Constituency

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency is set to hold a community sensitization program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place this Saturday 21st March 2020 in the Yendi Municipality.

The initiative by the son of late former Vice President is under his Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) program, a Non-government Organization aimed to educate constituents on the does and dont's of the Novel Coronavirus disease.

The gesture by Alhaji Farouk is also aimed to safeguard members in the constituency from getting infected with the virus.

Free hand sanitizers, face mask and other protective gears would be distributed among constituents.

Farouk Aliu Mahama is vying to become New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections.

The primaries has been scheduled to take place nationwide on 25th April, 2020.