Bono Region: Taskforce, Committee To Enforce Compliance Of Measures To Curb Coronavirus In Dormaa East

To securely fight the deadly coronavirus disease at the very grassroots of the Dormaa East District and its surrounding towns and villages, the District Chief Executive, of the area, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, has on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, inaugurated six different Taskforce/ Committees at the Area and Town councils level.

The taskforce, made of Area/Town Council Chairmen, Assembly Men, District Environmental Health Officers, NADMO Officers and representatives from the Traditional Councils which is optional would be responsible for the immediate compliance of the President’s directives given last Sunday and other measures he has put in place to contain the disease at the sub-district level. They would also ensure that community members adhere to other concurrent measures by the district in the same vein.

Among directives by the President Nana Akufo Addo, is the suspension of funerals, weddings, church activities and closed down of schools aside other proactive measures.

In a meeting on Monday, March 16, 2020, the District Security Council, (DISEC) directed that the District Assemble put in place immediately a taskforce/committee at the community levels following the President’s nations address on the disease, to effectively assist in the compliance to make the battle against the menace easier and attainable.

The committee members who were given titbits on preventive measures would also assist in teaching their targets on keeping personal hygiene, especially, on regular and proper handwashing. This comes ahead of the directive by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for MMDAs to set up a committee to embark on educational campaigns on the disease and its control.

Meanwhile, prior to the inauguration, the DCE, embarked on an inspection spree across the district; seeing to precautions laid down by institutions like banks, hospitals, health centers, store/shop among others aside the obvious use of Veronica Buckets to contain the situation.

In a day or two, the Assembly among other things would be supplying the various markets with Veronica Buckets to assist all and sundry to fight the disease.