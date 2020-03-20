Coronavirus: What Is Happening In Ghana — Persons With Hearing Difficulties Angry With Akufo-Addo For Speaking Without Sign Language Interpreter

The Ghana Disability Forum is set to petition the Government over the dissemination of information on the novel Coronavirus without sign language for persons with hearing difficulties.

According to the petition signed by the group's President Alexander Tetteh, government has failed to inform persons living with hearing impairment about the current situation and preventive measures.

"The President's televised nationwide State of COVID-19 address in the night of Sunday 15 March, 2020 was regrettably delivered without provision for simultaneous sign language Interpretation thus cutting off a significant section of the community," they stated.

The groups further blames the Ghanaian society for leaving out the deaf in the wake of the world pandemic through information sharing

"...information sharing in Ghana has begun without reaching the DEAF community, instead of being guided by the policy of leaving no one behind."

Alexander Tetteh in an interview said it was horrific for persons with hearing disabilities to see their fellow citizens wearing protective equipment without knowing what was happening in the country.

"It is very bad for us seeing people wearing nose masks, hand gloves and others without knowing what is going on"

The petition addressed to the government through its Information Ministry urges the government to take a critical look at the Right to Information Act and make necessary amendments to address the entire country in the face of the Coronavirus.

"We petition the Ministry of Information to ensure that there is a mandatory Sign Language Interpretation of all major news bulletins on Television Stations or Channels in Ghana in order not to leave anyone behind."

The Ghana Disability Forum acknowledged that some of the media briefings held had sign language interpretations but were poorly done.