"The Health Of My Constituents Is My Priority" – Hon Abena Osei-Asare

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa EAST, Hon Abena Osei-Asare has supplied about 20 hospital beds as well as other essential accompaniment to about 10 health facilities in the famous Eastern Region Constituency.

At separate functions at areas such as Awowoase, Anyinam, Jejeti, Ankaase, Nanapa, Enyiresi and others, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance presented the items to heads of the facilities.

The gesture, the smiling MP explained was aimed at empowering health facilities in the area to respond to pressing needs including lack of beds at the wards.

She noted that the health facilities attend to numerous people in the constituency and therefore needed to be fitted with more beds to respond to emergencies.

“These presentations to the selected health institutions including the government hospitals are aimed at eliminating the lack of beds syndrome in this community”, Hon Osei-Asare noted.

DOCTORS BUNGALOW:

At the Enyiresi Community, doctors at the health facility would soon have access to a bungalow.

The facility is being constructed by the MP with her personal funds.

According to the contractor, the bungalow would be completed in six months’ time.

The project when completed would eliminate the perennial problem of lack to accommodation for doctors at the facility.

VISION:

Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer newspaper after touring the health facilities in her constituency, Hon Osei-Asare expressed satisfaction at the modest contribution of her outfit.

Hon Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East and Deputy Finance minister presenting some of the beds to one of the facilities within the constituency.

She noted that more of these provisions and supplies to hospitals in the constituency needed to be done.

According to her, it is the wish of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that health facilities are stocked to the level of being able to respond to all pressing challenges.

Hon Osei-Asare said her vision is to ensure that all communities in Atiwa East do not lack in terms of essential facilities as well as infrastructure so as to make life bearable for the people.

“I am happy that aside from the 20 boreholes that have been provided the Community by my outfit, God has also provided an opportunity to have these beds fitted in hospitals, clinics and chip compounds in Atiwa East to enable us to access better care”, Hon Osei-Asare posited.