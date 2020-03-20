Ho Teaching Hospital Provide Safety Measures

Listen to article

The Management of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has activated measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus cautioning staff to refrain from spreading fake news of suspected COVID-19 patients or cases within the facility.

This is contained in a release signed by Dr John Tampuori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital.

The statement indicated, ‘’Let’s avoid overcrowding but maintain social distancing and adhere to all barrier nursing processes.’’

It said staff are encouraged to adhere to laid down protocols for the management of the pandemic, observe hygiene protocols while instructing them to use the personal protection equipment (PPEs) placed at their disposal.

The statement urged all to respect the protocols on visiting hours with adherence insisting that the full details or bio-data and global positioning system (GPS) of patients and their visitors would be documented.

It added that all staff and visitors to the hospital, wards would be screened and pre-triaged with only two visitors per patient allowed into the hospital except under special circumstances determined by management.

The release states that students on attachment both local and foreign have been suspended with immediate effect.

It said all departmental, units meeting, workshops, conferences involving more than 25 persons have been deferred. It said management would however review the situation for updates in due course