Zinox Gets Another Feather In Its Cap, Bags Coveted SON Certificate

Zinox Technologies Limited, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost technology company, has bagged the coveted Quality Management Systems (QMS) certificate of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Equally important, Zinox was issued the certificate on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The certification confers an unerring mark of quality on the various products and solutions under the Zinox stable, for implementing and maintaining a management system that conforms to the globally-recognized requirements of SON’s applicable management system standards.

The certificate was received by General Managers, Uche Onyechere and Mrs. Chioma Nwoke, accompanied by other Management staff of Zinox.

Presenting the certificate, Deputy Director, Management System Certification at SON, Mr. Richard Adewunmi, praised the quality orientation behind the Zinox brand. Further, he urged the company to continue on the path of quality in its effort to contribute its quota to technological development in Nigeria and beyond.

Explaining why the certification is important, Adewunmi stated that deserving companies are awarded the QMS only after such companies must have met the QMS requirements and undergone the vigorous SON mandatory conformity assessment tests. He added that such acts go a long way in ensuring that only genuine technology solutions find their ways into the hands of end-users and consumers.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Zinox, Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta has expressed her delight at the development, even as she disclosed that the certificate was a reaffirmation that Zinox was on the right track. She added that Zinox was the first indigenous computer hardware manufacturing company to receive the ISO 9001 2000 for standardization and quality assurance, a disposition that is corporate culture and mission. Further, she reiterated that Zinox would not relent in its efforts to ensure that Nigerians and Africans have access to affordable and genuine technology products and solutions.

Mrs. Eze-Okonta said: “The certification gladdens our hearts. It shows that Zinox is consistent on the path of quality. This mark of quality has remained evident in our products and services.

“The SON QMS is one of the several certifications Zinox has received over the years since we started out. We are grateful to our teeming customers and other stakeholders for their continued patronage. We pledge to remain the preferred company of choice and assure them of committed services.’’

Nigeria’s first internationally recognized Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Zinox Technologies Limited, has been at the forefront of leading the ICT revolution in Nigeria. For over 18 years, Zinox has been Nigeria’s IT identity, delivering a suite of cutting-edge but affordable technological solutions, which include high-end personal computers (PCs), laptops, power service, servers, workstations and a host of IT solutions.

Recently, the foremost tech company has diversified into the lifestyle consumer market, with the iTEC brand which has won the hearts of a growing audience with a range of lifestyle and home & kitchen appliances including TV sets, generators, electric kettles, microwaves, toasters, coffee makers and sandwich makers, among others.

Zinox, which has forged close alliances with other global OEMs, has worked assiduously with multinationals and other reputable local organizations, such as Shell, Chevron, Total, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Ministry of Education over the years in a bid to decentralize technology to the Nigerian market and beyond.