Coronavirus: Pursue WHO’s Directive — Employers Told

The Ghana Employers' Association has said it would require the concerted efforts of all sections of society including employers and businesses to ensure effective containment of the COVID-19.

It has, therefore, urged employers to vigorously pursue the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to towards preventing the spread of infection at the workplace, among families of workers and their respective communities.

A statement signed by Mr Alex Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said employers should ensure that the workplaces were clean and hygienic.

Surfaces (desktops, door handles, balustrades and tables) and objects (telephone, keyboards) should be wiped with disinfectants at regular intervals each day because contamination or surfaces touched by employees and customers is one of the main ways that COVID-19 spreads.

The statement asked employers to promote regular and thorough handwashing by employees, contractors and customers as well as promoting good respiratory hygiene in the workplace.

It advised employees and contractors to consult national travel advisory before going on business trips while reducing physical meetings and events because there was a risk that people attending the meeting might expose others to the COVID-19.

The statement called for regular education, sensitisation and awareness on causes of the COVID-19, how it spreads and the impact on the workplace, family, and the nation.

It asked businesses and employers to carry out actions and measures that protected the health and security of employees and their families in this critical period.

Employers must also pay particular attention to directives from the Government as well as the Ministry of Health from time to time regarding the COVID-19, it said.

“Employers with online and digital facilities must encourage their workers, where possible, to operate from home to reduce the physical convergence of workers at the workplace in conformity with the social distancing strategy of controlling the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The GEA commended the Government for the measures and actions taken thus far to prevent the spread of the disease and to assure of its full support and cooperation in the collective obligation to rid the country of the pandemic.

---GNA