Parliament To Approve Re-Imposition Of Restrictions Bill

Listen to article

Parliament is expected to pass the Re-Imposition of Restrictions Bill 2020 into law under a certificate of urgency to give powers to the President to impose restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster.

It would also enable the President to impose restrictions on emergency or similar circumstances to ensure public safety and protection.

The Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is still deliberating on the Bill laid before Parliament by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo, on Wednesday.

The Bill is intended to provide a legislative framework in consonance with the Constitution for the impositions, as a quick and effective means of intervention to address emergencies.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House, referred the Bill to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to consider it under a certificate of urgency and report back to the House.

He urged the committee to work quickly on the Bill and report to the House as speedily as possible.

“We will expect the committee to work expeditiously and report to the House as speedily as possible,” he said.

Mr Bagbin indicated that the Bill was very important and, therefore, urged members to pay critical attention to ensure that the House got a very harmonious debate.

He urged the leadership of both the Majority and Minority to take control and get more of their members to be part of the consideration.

---GNA