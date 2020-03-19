Two Remanded For Acid Attack

Listen to article

Two alleged drug peddlers who allegedly poured acid on another man whom they suspected to have leaked information about them to the Police, have been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court.

Gideon Mensah Sowah and Richard Danso have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing harm and causing harm.

They both pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh remanded them into Police custody, waiting for the victim to recover from his injuries, as he is on admission at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

They are to reappear on April 6.

Prosecuting, Inspector Maxwell Ayim said a third accomplice is on the run.

Inspector Ayim said Sowah and Danso are friends and were earlier on arrested by the police on suspicion that they were drug peddlers.

Prosecution said the two accused contended that it was the victim, Adjei Mensah who leaked that information to the Police.

He said based on that the accused and their accomplice now at large on March 10, this year, at about 2330 hours proceeded to Mensah's family house where they found the victim sleeping in front the house.

Prosecution said the accused poured some liquid substance suspected to be acid on Mensah and bolted.

According to the prosecution the victim was able to identify the two accused and reported the incident to the Police.

The Prosecution said Sowah was smoked out from his hideout and on March 17, Danso was also nabbed by the Police.

---GNA