Coronavirus: Passport Services Suspended

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry has suspended passport services at all the Passport Application Centres (PACs) nationwide.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “applicants will not be admitted for vetting” nor be allowed to go through processes “for collection of processed passports.”

This decision forms part of actions put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the 2019 coronavirus.

“All PACs will remain closed for the next two weeks or until such a time that the situation would be sufficiently safe for opening,” the statement read.

This comes as a new development on the Ministry’s effort in keeping with the government's plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry had earlier instituted temporary measures with the acquisition of passports.

In a statement, it said only passport applications with “proof of emergency will be attended to for the next 4 weeks at all passport centres across the country beginning Tuesday, March 17. 2020.”

---Daily Guide