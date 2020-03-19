Fantekrom Gets Six Unit Classroom Block As Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Cuts Sod For Constructon

The Fantekrom community in the Prestea Huni-valley constituency was on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 elated when Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area cut sod for the commencement of an ultra-modern six-unit classroom block.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, who is the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said the facility will improve the educational infrastructure, enhance enrolment and create sound environment to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the community.

The project which is expected to be completed within six months is being financed through the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation and would have furniture for students and teachers, whiteboards, staff common room among other facilities.

Addressing the chief, elders and people of Fantekrom, the minister emphasized that education remained a vital tool to personal and national development, hence the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by the Akufo-Addo led administration.

She said her commitment together with that of the government to ensure provision of quality and accessible education to constituents especially at the basic level would continue to be a priority.

The MP disclosed that upon completion of the project, the school feeding programme will be extended to the school to improve enrolment, attendance and retention.

The minister bemoaned the deplorable state of the road network in the area and assured that spot improvement works will soon commence creating relief to drivers and farmers to contribute to the socio-economic development growth of the area.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi further touted some of her numerous achievements in the education sector and urged residents especially women to take advantage of initiatives implemented by her such as the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme by registering to access capital to expand their various businesses.

The legislator, therefore, urged the residents to be patient with her and the Akufo-Addo government and rally behind them as they work to deliver on their promise adding that every community in the constituency would get it fair share of the national cake.

The Chief of Fantekrom on behalf of the people commended the MP, GNPC and the government for providing them with an ultra-modern edifice to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

They pledged their resolve to see to the successful completion of the project.