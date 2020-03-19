Odododiodioo Youth Calls On AMA, CODA For AstroTurf Pitch

Scores of youth in the Odododiodioo Constituency who besieged the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Accra City Hall) are calling on the Mayor and Management of Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to construct an AstroTurf at the Bukom Park to help bring the love for the game in the community or face their wrath.

The youth, numbering about 50 who were clad in red bands sounded sterns warning to leadership of the Authority and Assembly adding that any attempt by any section of the constituency to undermine the successful construction of the artificial pitch will meet with great displeasure.

Convenor of the youth group, Nii Ayi said "Earlier this month officials of CODA and AMA held a public forum to seek the consent and support of Odododiodioo constituents regarding the construction of the astroturf; however they (youth) suspect that some sections of the constituency are scheming nicodemously to undermine the successful construction of the pitch which is expected to be completed in six months"

Addressing the angry youth, Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said "We have heard your request and will work on it. Meanwhile, do well to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Constituency"

He further assured them that CODA and AMA are in talks with constituency stakeholders to ensure that nothing impedes the successful construction of the astroturf at Bukom Park.

Coastal Development Authority has earmarked construction of two astroturfs at Bukom Park and Mantse Agbonaa Park in Odododiodioo as part of the constituency’s allocation of one million dollars under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

The Authority held two engagements to gain the buy-in of traditional authorities, Member of Parliament, Assembly Members, youth groups and religious bodies among others as part of consensus-building process for the projects.