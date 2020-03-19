Jack Ma Foundation And Alibaba Foundation Share Clinical Experience From Frontline Medical Workers To Global Medical Institutions

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are sharing some key lessons and experiences from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread.

In the form of a digital handbook, the medical administrators and staff cover and share globally what they've learned every step of the way, from screening to diagnosis and treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19.

Over a 50-day period, FAHZU admitted 104 patients confirmed ill with COVID-19, including 78 critically ill patients. Through pioneering efforts of medical staff and investment in new technologies, FAHZU has so far made it through the public health crisis without a single medical staff infection, missed diagnosis or patient death.

It is the hope of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation that medical administrators and staff around the world find this handbook helpful and useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

â€œToday, with the spread of the global pandemic, these experiences are precious and the most important weapon for medical personnel,â€ wrote Jack Ma. â€œWe hope that, with this handbook, doctors and nurses in other affected areas can learn from experience as they face this battle, without having to start from scratch.â€

Medical administrators and staff can download the handbook at https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com/

For more details, please visit Alizila.