Coronavirus: Toilets In Poor State Closed Down

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has closed down all public places of convenience and bath houses that are in poor conditions from Wednesday, March 18.

The move is part of the preventive measures the assembly has put in place to help halt the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the metropolis.

The Environmental Health Unit of the assembly would therefore follow up with a directive to operators of the facilities that would not be closed down to fumigate their premises before the end of the month.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Anthony K.K Sam, revealed this at a press briefing on the assembly's preparedness to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

He mentioned that the Environmental Health Unit would also undertake fumigation exercise in the major markets from Thursday to Saturday and provide personal protective equipment (PPE) at the various sub-metros.

He also said the assembly had constituted a committee to ensure surveillance and strict adherence to all directives issued by the President on Sunday evening.

The committee would work to ensure that all church activities conducted in classrooms were suspended.

They had also been tasked to use both traditional and social media platforms to educate and sensitize the public on the preventive measures of the disease.

He said the assembly had suspended the issuance of permit for funerals and all other public gatherings.

He added that normal church and mosques activities and street preaching had also been suspended, adding, “All public and private schools in the metropolis have also been closed.”

“Meanwhile, the assembly as an exemplary step provided personal hygiene materials at the two main gates of the assembly complex for use by workers and visitors,” he added.

“We in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis are somehow at high risk considering the fact that we have expatriates working in the oil and gas sector who travel to our area by air, sea and by road.

“So please let us be cautious and abide by all the precautionary measures,” he told residents.

Mrs. Elizabeth Akouko, the Metropolitan Director of Education also pleaded with parents to keep children indoors, adding “engage them, prepare food for them and ensure they read their books.”

Dr. Tachie-Menson the Metropolitan Health Director said the three main hospitals in the metropolis had put in place adequate measures at the health facilities to help prevent the spread of the disease.

He said, “Like the President said, we were not in ordinary times and all of us must be wary of this and protect ourselves.

---Daily Guide