Check Out All Winners At 2020 UHAS-NUGS Excellence Awards
By News Desk
LISTEN
2 HOURS AGO
The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) local chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) together with the Student Representative Council held it's 3rd NUGS Excellence Awards on Friday, 13th of March 2020.
The ceremony, which was held at the Trafalgar Auditorium on Friday and Saturday, honored students and some alumni who proved exceptional in their social and academic life.
The NUGS award over the years has sought to serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works, efforts, and contribution to the development of oneself and others.
WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-15-at-1.21.49-PM.jpeg
Gentleman of the year – Ofori John Yesuohene
The awards recognized a wide range of contributions to several disciplines. In all, the award saw students compete in 27 categories.
Below is the list of deserving winners
Hostel of the year – Alex Dey Hostel
Club/Society of the year All Out Entertainment (Team one Day)
Programme/Event of the year – Department of Medical Imaging –Annual Ball
Association of the year – Medical Laboratory Science Students' Association–UHAS (MELSSA)
Sports Personality of the year – Lambert Biney
Student Fashionista of the year – Abigail Eyram Klinogo
Student MC of the year – Andoh Portia Botwey
Most Popular of the year – Agyei Michael
Student writer/blogger of the year – Kpari Isaac Yenube
Student icon of the year – Opoku Godbless
Lady of the year – Bankas Florence
Gentleman of the year – Ofori John Yesuohene
Personality of the year – Lawrence Nyalemegbe
President of the year – Abraham Norman Nortey
Secretary of the year – Ekuwornu Lucky
Parliamentarian of the year – Emmanuel Kwabena Boateng
Student Activist of the year – Samuel Anesala
Women's Commissioner of the year – Paulina Kpogli Yayra
General Assembly Member of the year – Prosper Junior Bubune
Alumnus of the year – Divine Kporha
Most Influential Student – Udeoha Mary Adaeze
Student Enterpreneur of the year – Akoliga Samuel
Course rep of the year – Nuako Elijah
Committee Chairperson of the year – Frank Ocansey
Promising Student of the year – Priscilla Sekyiwaa Arthur
SRC/LNUGS Supporting Media of the year – HyperCitiGh
Student Leader of the year – Abraham Norman Nortey
Source: Hypercitigh.com