Check Out All Winners At 2020 UHAS-NUGS Excellence Awards

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) local chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) together with the Student Representative Council held it's 3rd NUGS Excellence Awards on Friday, 13th of March 2020.

The ceremony, which was held at the Trafalgar Auditorium on Friday and Saturday, honored students and some alumni who proved exceptional in their social and academic life.

The NUGS award over the years has sought to serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works, efforts, and contribution to the development of oneself and others.

WhatsApp-Image-2020-03-15-at-1.21.49-PM.jpeg

Gentleman of the year – Ofori John Yesuohene

The awards recognized a wide range of contributions to several disciplines. In all, the award saw students compete in 27 categories.

Below is the list of deserving winners

Hostel of the year – Alex Dey Hostel

Club/Society of the year All Out Entertainment (Team one Day)

Programme/Event of the year – Department of Medical Imaging –Annual Ball

Association of the year – Medical Laboratory Science Students' Association–UHAS (MELSSA)

Sports Personality of the year – Lambert Biney

Student Fashionista of the year – Abigail Eyram Klinogo

Student MC of the year – Andoh Portia Botwey

Most Popular of the year – Agyei Michael

Student writer/blogger of the year – Kpari Isaac Yenube

Student icon of the year – Opoku Godbless

Lady of the year – Bankas Florence

Gentleman of the year – Ofori John Yesuohene

Personality of the year – Lawrence Nyalemegbe

President of the year – Abraham Norman Nortey

Secretary of the year – Ekuwornu Lucky

Parliamentarian of the year – Emmanuel Kwabena Boateng

Student Activist of the year – Samuel Anesala

Women's Commissioner of the year – Paulina Kpogli Yayra

General Assembly Member of the year – Prosper Junior Bubune

Alumnus of the year – Divine Kporha

Most Influential Student – Udeoha Mary Adaeze

Student Enterpreneur of the year – Akoliga Samuel

Course rep of the year – Nuako Elijah

Committee Chairperson of the year – Frank Ocansey

Promising Student of the year – Priscilla Sekyiwaa Arthur

SRC/LNUGS Supporting Media of the year – HyperCitiGh

Student Leader of the year – Abraham Norman Nortey

Source: Hypercitigh.com