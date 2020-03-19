Coronavirus: Cases Hit Nine – Akufo-Addo By News Desk Listen to articleThe deadly Coronavirus cases in Ghana have hit nine. This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo today, Thursday, March 19. The president said this during a Breakfast Meeting Prayer at the Jubilee House with the clergy. The government dedicated website has also confirmed the 9th case. The ministry of information is yet to provide full details of the latest victim. More soon...
Coronavirus: Cases Hit Nine – Akufo-Addo
The deadly Coronavirus cases in Ghana have hit nine.
This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo today, Thursday, March 19.
The president said this during a Breakfast Meeting Prayer at the Jubilee House with the clergy.
The government dedicated website has also confirmed the 9th case.
The ministry of information is yet to provide full details of the latest victim.
More soon...