Gov't Welcomes GMA Calls To Suspend Ghana Card Registration

Government says it will consider a request from the Ghana Medical Association [GMA] to suspend the ongoing mass registration exercise in the Eastern Region.

In a press statement signed by the President of the Ghana Medical Association , Dr. Frank Ankobea, and the General Secretary, Dr. Justice Yankson, the association said it was in the interest of public health and safety to suspend the exercise.

Updating the media on multiple measures being put in place by the government, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it is an advice that will be looked at.

“If you read clearly what was put out, social gatherings have been suspended, [however] other activities including business and other activities are allowed to continue but with a social distancing with not more than 25 persons. Our understanding is that this is what the NIA is doing but it is good to receive this advice from the Ghana Medical Association and I’m sure as the president continues to review all of the methods that have been put in place that advice will be considered.”

President's directive

The government has banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday [March 15, 2020] said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows: Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks,” the President said.

He said private burials are allowed but should just be for a few people.

“Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance.”

NIA’s Resistance

The National Identification Authority (NIA) earlier this week said it will continue with the Ghana Card registration despite the misgivings from some of its officers because of the novel coronavirus.

The Authority released guidelines for its officers in line with the government's new directives on public gatherings to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

Some NIA officers who had reached out to Citi News anonymously expressed concern about the absence of protective measures.

They say a single registration centre can be visited by 200 to 300 people a day seeking the Ghana Card.

