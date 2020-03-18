The COVID-19 Pandemic: What The Good People Of Sissala West Must Know.

Listen to article

My dear fellow constituents, it is with outmost love and concern for the life of all of us that I deem it appropriate to share with you during these trying moments as a nation and most importantly as a constituency.

The fear and panic that have confronted all of us since the managers of our health sector declared COVID-19 outbreak in the country, on 12th March 2020 with two confirmed cases. Subsequently, this has since increased to seven and counting, though all of the cases are imported.

The virus spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person spits, sneezes, coughs, or exhale. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. The droplets can further contaminate the various surfaces around our immediate environment and therefore continue the chain of transmission using our hands. However, the disease is NOT airborne. The signs and symptoms of COVID- 19 include; Fever, cough/ sore throat, tiredness and pain in the muscles, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties and in more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, and septic shock, multi-organ or kidney failure and even death.

Unfortunately, my dear fellow constituents, the non-existance of a vaccine to cure COVID-19 has left us with no available option than for us to religiously practice the following preventive strategies;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid crowded places and handshakes

Avoid close contact with any sick person showing the symptoms of respiratory illness

Avoid contacts with animals, their excretion and droppings (especially wild animals)

Covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Cook meat and eggs thoroughly before eating

Wash your hands often with soap under running water (especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing)

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (if soap and water are not immediately available)

Keep distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing & difficulty in breathing

Be physical active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep

Stay at home, if you feel unwell with the above-stated symptoms, reduce close contact with people and contact Ghana Health Service-UWR immediately through these HOT Lines:0244959874/0506826680

I further urge all of us to strictly adhere to the above preventive measures and those issued by Ghana Health Service GHS to ensure absolute end to the spread of COVID- 19.

Prevention is the only option.

#StopTheSpread

Issued by:

Mohammed Adams Supkaru (A.K.A Buoti Mahama)

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sissala West Constituency

18/03/2020