18.03.2020 General News

Ghana Block Flights From Europe

By News Desk
Ghana has suspended all flights from Schengen countries into its territory due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority made this known in a statement.

The Schengen Region comprises 26 European countries.

The countries are those that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders.

In most cases, the Schengen Region operates as a single jurisdiction for international travel purposes, with a common visa policy.

It is named after the 1985 Schengen Agreement signed in Schengen, Luxembourg.

The US had earlier banned travelers from the region into its territory due to Covid-19.

---Daily Guide

