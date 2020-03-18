Coronavirus: Barrister Mallamfari Supports Nima Market Women

Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, the Assemblyman for the Videoland Electoral Area in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has presented sanitation items to the Nima Market women on Wednesday.

The donation which forms part of the Assemblyman's contribution towards prevention against the deadly corona virus epidemic that has brought panic and tension the world over.

Speaking to this reporter shortly after the presentation, hon. Abdul Ganiyu popularly referred to as Barrister Mallamfari sacautioned market women to make good use of the items presented to them which included liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, face masks amongst others.

The occasion was also used to educate the people on the need to always stay healthy in other not to contract the Coronavirus pandemic.

On why the market women, he indicated that most of these viruses and ckness were gotten from the market centers which on daily basis attract a lot of people from different areas. To that end, presenting the items to the market women was a step in the right direction.

He also described the moves by President Akufo-Addo to close all schools and band religious, social and sporting gatherings as a step in the right direction which must be adhered to by all and sundry.

He therefore used the opportunity to appeal to Muslims and Christians in particular to adhere to the call to stay away from congregational prayers and other social gatherings such as marriage and funerals in othet to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim further cautioned Ghanaians from making politics out of the pandemic. He said this is the time we must all come together as people of one country with a common goal to fight the canker. Coronavirus has no boundary and it has no respect to NDC or NPP, as such we all need to abide by the directives of health professionals to stay away from contracting this deadly virus.

He announced that as part his measures to contain the epidemic in the electoral area, his office has instituted a private classes for students of both JHS and JHS especially final year students who will be writing their respective BECE and WASSCE exams from April onwards.

The Assemblyman noted that per the President's directives, we shall make sure we have between 20 to 25 students per class and that in a situation whereby the number of students is above our target, we shall employ the services of other teachers to volunteer in that direction.

We already had the plan to institute a private classes for final year SHS students in the area before the advent of the infamous Coronavirus pandemic.As such, we have to quickly restrategise to contain the full complement of students in both JHS and SHS. The classes would last for only Onevand Half hour and will start from 6:00 pm and closses at 7:30 pm on daily basis and that we shall put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety of the students before, during and after each day's lesson, he assured.

The politician cum businessman further promised to fulfill his purpose campaign promises prior to last year's Assembly elections and also continue with other projects he already initiated initiated. He mentioned the registration of the aged and the needy unto the National Health Insurance Scheme, construction of culverts and desilting of choked gutters as part of the sanitation drive amongst others.

He advised that everyone washes his or her hands regularly with soap and clean water, making use of sanitisers, face masks, hand gloves, hot water with garlic or lemon to prevent the Coronavirus and other diseases from affecting them.

