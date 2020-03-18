ModernGhanalogo

18.03.2020

Coronavirus: Gov't Waiting For IMF, World Bank Cash — Finance Minister

By News Desk
The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has told Parliament that government will rely on a mix of funds from the World Bank, IMF and withdrawals from the stabilization fund.

He said these will help finance the budgetary gap expected to be created by the fiscal impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, receipts from the petroleum industry, revenue from the tourism and aviation industries amongst others have been projected to suffer a massive hit due to the effects of the novel virus.

---citinewsroom

Live Update : COVID-19
