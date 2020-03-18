EC Must Halt New Voter Register Over Coronavirus Outbreak--Otukunor

Listen to article

Deputy General Secretary of Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otukonor, is calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop the compilation of the voter’s register due to the widespread of the coronavirus disease.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why the EC will take the risk to continue the compilation of the voter’s register looking at the large spread of coronavirus in the country.

“As NDC, we will rely on the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, to urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop the new registration exercise because the life of every Ghanaian is important and we can’t risk our lives because of elections,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Kingdom FM.

Mr. Otukonor noted that “NDC has suspended all parliamentary primaries in five constituencies left that were supposed to be held due to the directives by the President and our leader John Mahama.”

Otukonor stressed that the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has said it will go ahead with the new voter registration exercises despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

---First1news.com