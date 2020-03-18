Coronavirus: Speaker Orders Fumigation Of Parliament

Listen to article

The Speaker of Parliament has ordered for the immediate fumigation of the precincts of the House.

This forms part of measures to prevent a spread of Coronavirus in the House.

“The fumigation of every inch of Parliament where we operate should be done immediately. Tomorrow we should see progress in that regard.”

“This is rather important. Some have made very serious arrangements and rearrangements and we should continue to consider these…Even in the matter of state of emergency, Parliament must be around to take steps,” the Speaker said.

Speaker advises against handshaking among MPs

The Speaker of Parliament had early on also advised MPs to shun greeting by handshaking and physical contact.

Prof. Oquaye also said the House had placed hand sanitizers at vantage points in a bid to strengthen measures against the pandemic.

“Transmission has been identified particularly through handshaking and using the hands on the face. Sanitizers have been put at vantage points. We [parliamentarians] need to keep sanitizing our hands,” the Speaker said.

The Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, confirmed one new case of Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region bringing to 7, the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

A tweet from the Ghana Health Service said, “ …we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

The patient is a 35-year-old male and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France.

---citinewsroom