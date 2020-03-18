ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Covid-19 Information Around The World And Home...
18.03.2020 Headlines

COVID-19 Ban: Police Arrest Head Pastor Of Open Arms Ministry In Kumasi

By News Desk
1 HOUR AGO

Information reaching the front desk of ghlinks.com.gh indicates that personnel from the Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service have effected the arrest of the Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministry, based in North Suntreso, Kumasi.

Hello FM's Samson Kwame Nyamekye told Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's ‘Kokrokoo’ that the head pastor had congregated the members at the church in flagrant disregard for the President’s directive banning gatherings and groupings of more than 25 people.

Samson Kwame Nyamekye also reports that there was near physical confrontation between members of the church and the personnel from the Police, but for the professionalism and preparedness of the personnel, it would have degenerated into something else.

Stay tuned for updates as and when they come in.

Watch Video Of His Arrest Below

Live Update : COVID-19
Follow this page for live updates on Corona Virus Pandemic
