Akua Donkor's Ghana Freedom Party Suspends Congress Amid COVID-19 Scare

Following the Announcement by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, 15th March to suspend public gathering, we the National Executives of Ghana Freedom Party have agreed to abide by his directives.

In view of this, we have suspended our Maiden National Congress slated for April.

The new date will be communicated to our Party faithful and the General Public in due time.

However, our Communicators will embark on a door to door campaign ahead of our congress which has been postponed.

Thank you!

Issued by Olumanba Akwasi Kesse (Special Aide to Madam Akua Donkor)