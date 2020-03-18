Coronavirus: CBOD Urge Members To Adhere To Safety Measures

Listen to article

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has urged its members to adhere to the safety measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service (WHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ghana has so far recorded 7 cases of Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, it said, “The management of all members-BDCs should adequately acquaint themselves with the preventative provisions and guidelines advised by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and World Health Organization (WHO)."

The statement added, “All members are required to equip their offices adequately with hand sanitizers at vantage points of which the entrance or receptions and bathrooms must necessarily be equipped with hand sanitizers”.

It concluded, “We urge all members to be calm, prioritizing their personal health and the wellbeing of their families at this time. As BDCs and related petroleum service providers, we are however not oblivious to the importance of our role as primary suppliers of petroleum products to the Ghanaian economy. Our function is necessary to ensure that ambulance and healthcare providers can move to save lives amidst this Covid-19 pandemic”.

Read the full statement below: