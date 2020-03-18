Tamale Trade Expo: Zoomlion Advocates 1Bin, 1Household

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has urged the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to lead the charge for households in the country to get waste bins to help effectively collect waste.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Emma Akyea-Boakye who made the appeal to the MMDAs and the general public at the 24th Ghana International Trade Fair organized in Tamale in an interview stated that there are huge volumes of uncollected waste in the system which these waste bins can help collect.

She said these uncollected waste ends up at unauthorized places such as drains, streets, public parks among others which is a public health concern considering the onset of rains as we are about to experience the raining season.

Mrs. Akyea-Boakye was optimistic that the waste bin distribution project is very critical in sustaining Ghana’s gains in ensuring that the country becomes one of the cleanest in the sub-region.

Meanwhile, the company exhibited its integrated waste management solutions services and other innovative products being undertaken in the northern region at the 24th Ghana International Trade fair organized at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium in Tamale.

Patrons who visited the Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s stand were impressed with the various state-of-the-art infrastructure integrated recycling and composting plants being established to help convert waste into compost to feed the agriculture sector.

The 11-day fair was on the theme “Value Addition, trading globally” attracted over 600 exhibitors from Ghana, the sub-region, Madagascar, India, Guinea, Italy, Angola, Gambia among others.

The fair aimed at promoting value added products, connecting local industries to international partners, as well as encouraging people to patronize made-in-Ghana products.