National Service Secretariat On COVID-19 Outbreak

In compliance with the address by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo- Addo at 10pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in which new directives were issued on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Management of the Scheme by this statement announces that all activities of the Scheme that require the public gathering of its staff and National Service Personnel have been suspended till further notice.

These include:

1. All national service posting registration activities;

2. All National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) activities;

3. The ongoing pre-service campus orientation.

As an agency mindful of the wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Management also strongly urges all staff and national service personnel to keep observing the basic precautionary measures that will mitigate the spread of the virus as recommended by the Ghana Health Service and call 0558439868 or 0509497700 or toll-free line 199 in case they suspect symptoms like running nose, coughing, sneezing and high temperature.

Management has begun providing hand sanitizers at vantage points at all NSS offices and encourage Regional Directors and Heads of Departments to make them available at their various offices, practice personal hygiene, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

To reduce human contacts, stakeholders are advised to use our online chat system and our Call Center numbers (0554400069/ 0554400078/ 0554404422) to communicate with the Scheme.

Furthermore, Management recommends the use of the online certificate delivery system to collect certificate instead of self-pickup.

Management of the Scheme is committed to the safety and welfare of all national service personnel nationwide and are putting measures in place to ensure their safety and well-being.

We, therefore, entreat all national service personnel to be calm and abide by the directives of their user agencies to ensure their safety in these challenging moments.

Thank you.

SIGNED.

HON. MUSTAPHA USSIF

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR