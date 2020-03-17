Coronavirus: Canadian High Commission In Ghana Closed Down; Workers Leave Ghana

The Canadian High Commission in Ghana has shut down following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

“In doing our part to #flattenthecurve & prevent the spread of #COVID19, our offices are closed to the general public until further notice,” the High Commission posted on Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Citi News understands top officials of the High Commission are also set to leave the country.

This brings to three the number of foreign missions that have shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Netherlands and Norwegian Embassies have all halted operations.

The Norwegian Embassy shut down last week because one of its top officials imported the virus into the Ghana recently.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page.

The Netherlands Embassy also followed suit saying it took the decision because it shares the same building with the Norwegian Embassy.

“Following the confirmation by the Norwegian Embassy that one of its staff has tested positive for Covid-19, and given that Norwegian and Netherlands Embassies share the same building, the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana is closed down until further notice.”

