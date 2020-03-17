ModernGhanalogo

Covid-19 Updates Around The World...
17.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: GBC Journalist Ordered To Self-Quarantine

By News Desk
A journalist volunteering with the state broadcaster, GBC, has been ordered to self-quarantine after it was determined that he had come into contact with a COVID-19 Patient.

He allegedly had contact with the Norwegian Ambassador who has been identified as one of the COVID-19 patient.

The Health Ministry is yet to test the journalist for Coronavirus as he has not shown any symptoms.

But the journalist said he was contacted on 12th and 13th March by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service respectively.


---citinewsroom
